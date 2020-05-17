Guldenstern, Anne M. LONG ISLAND Anne M. (Matteo) Guldenstern, 57, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, surrounded by her much loved and dedicated family. Beloved wife of Michael; devoted mother of Brian Cellery (Liz), Joshua Cellery and Eric Guldenstern (Suzie Lee); cherished meena to Liam and Logan Cellery; loving daughter of Florence (Santulli); and the late Richard Matteo. Adored sister, and part of the "Magnificent 7", to Ginny (late Michael) McDonough, Michael (Dawn) Matteo, Cathy (Dan) Musella, Joseph (Mary Ellen) Matteo, Christine (William) Guldenstern, and Patty (Michael) Hoffman. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Patricia Soncini; and her sisters-in-law, Anna Sheets and Terry Menges. She was the much-loved aunt of 19 nieces and nephews; along with 15 great nieces and nephews. Anne also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the Abbate, Santulli and Moreen families. She will also be missed by her dear friends Shari and Robin Otero, Lynn and Mike Goyer, and her dogs, Bella and Zoey. Due to the current pandemic situation, services will be private. Donations in Anne's memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering online or mailed to MSK Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9901. For Anne's full obituary, please visit obdavisportjefferson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.