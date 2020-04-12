Lajeunesse, Anne M. TROY Anne M. Lajeunesse, 81 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on April 8, 2020, in St. Peter's Hospital in Albany due to complications of her health. She was the daughter of the late Adolph and Charlotte Anderson; and sister of the late Gerhardt Anderson. Anne's companion for many years was the late Lance Noble. Anne was the proud mother of Dan Pirofsky (Tina), Charlotte Pirofsky Troicano (Norm Gray) and Ellan O'Rourke (Dan). Anne was also survived by four grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; her great-great-grandson; and many stepchildren and step-grandchildren. Anne was a retired school bus driver in Lansingburgh and loved Bingo, casinos, going out to eat, traveling, being with friends and family, loved to garden and was very fond of her pets. Above all she was a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed but not forgotten. A memorial will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020