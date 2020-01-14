|
Meyer, Anne M. TROY Anne McGrath Meyer, 92, former Ouimet Drive resident, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James J. McGrath Sr. and Mary O'Connor McGrath; and beloved wife of the late James "Harry" Meyer. They were married on June 16, 1951. A lifelong Troy resident, she was a graduate and valedictorian of Catholic Central High School, class of 1944.Anne was a longtime secretary at the George Washington Elementary School. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beautiful family. Anne was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Troy. Survivors include her children, Nancy (Michael) Manning of Brunswick, Robert "Oscar" (Linda Leary) Meyer of Slingerlands, Jean (Paul) DiCaprio of Clifton Park, Thomas (Susan) Meyer of Brunswick, Susan (Stanley) Konieczny of East Greenbush, and Timothy (Kim) Meyer of Brunswick; her beloved grandchildren, Greg (Lily Loizeaux) Manning, Andrew Meyer, Brian and Sarah DiCaprio, Katie, Erin and Meghan Meyer, Stephen, Matthew and Amy Konieczny, Sean and Emily Meyer; great-grandchildren, Jack and Stella Manning; three brothers, James (Phyllis) McGrath Jr., Jack (Kathy) McGrath, and Bill (Kathy) McGrath; and four sisters, Peg (Joe) Ziter, Mary (Joe) Galusky, Eileen MacKay and Agnes (Lou) Davidson. Anne was predeceased by her sweet granddaughter Laura Manning; and her brother Joseph E. McGrath. The family wishes to thank the staff at House 10 at Eddy Village Green at Cohoes for all the special care and loving attention given to Anne during her stay while at the Eddy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to The Arc of Rensselaer County, 79 - 102nd St., Troy, NY, 12180. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020