Anne M. Michaelides
Michaelides, Anne M. ALBANY Anne M. Michaelides, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany. She was the loving wife of the late John G. Michaelides, who passed away in 1993. Anne is survived by her children, George (Laraine) Michaelides of Ballston Lake, and Pamela Conti of Guilderland; and was a beloved Yiayia to six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by several additional loving family members. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire Teresian House staff for the care and compassion shown to Anne over the past several years. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday from 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and facemasks will be required. A larger celebration of Anne's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-4454
