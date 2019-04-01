Snearly, Anne M. ALBANY Anne M. Snearly, 90, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. She was born on September 28, 2018, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Patrick) Bohoy in Corning, N.Y. Anne worked for many years at the Town of Colonie Highway Dept. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; a woman of great faith and a communicant of St. Clare's Church. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lewis Snearly, Sr.; and her siblings, Helen Serdula, Julia Enderle, Charles Bohoy and Connie Bohoy. Anne is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Mahr (Robert), Lewis Snearly, Jr. (Cynthia), Keith Snearly; grandchildren, Miranda Snearly, Logan and Lucas Snearly; her nieces, Carole Herrlich (Gary), Karen Enderle; nephews, Michael Enderle and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2019