Zapotocki, Anne M. (DeSanta) MENANDS Anne M. Zapotocki (DeSanta), 63, passed away suddenly on July 17, 2019, surrounded by her entire loving family. She was born on September 18, 1955, daughter of the late Frank and Rose DeSanta in Albany. Anne was a devoted mother and grandmother. She especially cherished her grandchildren they were the true joy of her life. She loved her cats. Anne was an avid reader, enjoyed musicals and operas. She was a movie buff and won many rounds of Trivial Pursuit with her vast knowledge of movie facts. She will be dearly missed. Anne is survived by her daughter, Melissa Zapotocki (Scotland Victorin) and grandchildren, Machai and Madylin Victorin; siblings, Rosemary DeSanta, Frank DeSanta, Theresa Casimo (Frederick), Mary DeVoss, Joann Woitkoski (Paul), Karen Nolan (Steven); nieces and nephews, Michael, Megan, Moira, Lisa, Fred, Tiffany, Nicholas, Jennifer, Jessica, Ashley, Samantha, Christopher, Caitlin; great-nieces and nephews and several other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen "Jake" Zapotocki; sister-in-law, Margaret DeSanta; and brothers-in-law, Walter DeVoss and Norman Sheehy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will be on Monday, July 22, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery where Anne will be laid to rest with her parents. Those wishing to honor Anne's memory are encouraged to remember her fondly by performing one random act of kindness. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 20 to July 21, 2019