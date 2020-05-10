Clemente, Anne Marie TROY Anne Marie Clemente, 86, passed away in Fort Myers, Fla. on May 5, 2020. Born on June 30, 1933, in Oswego, N.Y., Anne was the second child of the late Edmund and Mildred Corbett. In the mid-1940s, Anne moved with her family to Troy where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was an avid swimmer, painter, gardener, and cooking enthusiast. Anne was also a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh for over 62 years. A longtime lover of reading and learning, Anne was ahead of her time and graduated from Russell Sage College with a degree in physical education in 1955. Shortly after graduation, she married Salvatore (Tory) Clemente, and their union was blessed with 10 children, 32 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren (and counting). In years past, Anne served as a real estate broker and swimming instructor in her local community. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Tory and their children, Thomas (Nancy), Matthew, Andrew, Philip (Mary), Jude (Linda), Luke (Marianne), Carl (Ann), Brendan (Roberta), Jessica (Mark) Churan, and Rebecca (Raymond) Hessinger, as well as their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Pieper, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Anne was predeceased by her siblings, Michael Corbett and Carolyn Reid. The architect of her own family-centric culture, Anne thrived on the engagement of her loved ones and was proud of their many accomplishments. She will forever be remembered for this ethos, built on a foundation of Friday night pizza gatherings, Sunday morning bagel brunches, summer picnics and pool gatherings, her legendary chocolate chip cookie and well sought after Scotcharoos recipe, and a seemingly endless array of nostalgic memories. Her indomitable spirit and passion for life will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed. A private wake will be held for Anne's immediate family, and a public funeral and memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be made to Augustinian Friars, PO Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085, Medical Missionaries of Mary 4425 W 63rd Street, Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60629 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.