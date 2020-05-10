Anne Marie Clemente
1933 - 2020
Clemente, Anne Marie TROY Anne Marie Clemente, 86, passed away in Fort Myers, Fla. on May 5, 2020. Born on June 30, 1933, in Oswego, N.Y., Anne was the second child of the late Edmund and Mildred Corbett. In the mid-1940s, Anne moved with her family to Troy where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was an avid swimmer, painter, gardener, and cooking enthusiast. Anne was also a parishioner of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh for over 62 years. A longtime lover of reading and learning, Anne was ahead of her time and graduated from Russell Sage College with a degree in physical education in 1955. Shortly after graduation, she married Salvatore (Tory) Clemente, and their union was blessed with 10 children, 32 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren (and counting). In years past, Anne served as a real estate broker and swimming instructor in her local community. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Tory and their children, Thomas (Nancy), Matthew, Andrew, Philip (Mary), Jude (Linda), Luke (Marianne), Carl (Ann), Brendan (Roberta), Jessica (Mark) Churan, and Rebecca (Raymond) Hessinger, as well as their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Pieper, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Anne was predeceased by her siblings, Michael Corbett and Carolyn Reid. The architect of her own family-centric culture, Anne thrived on the engagement of her loved ones and was proud of their many accomplishments. She will forever be remembered for this ethos, built on a foundation of Friday night pizza gatherings, Sunday morning bagel brunches, summer picnics and pool gatherings, her legendary chocolate chip cookie and well sought after Scotcharoos recipe, and a seemingly endless array of nostalgic memories. Her indomitable spirit and passion for life will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed. A private wake will be held for Anne's immediate family, and a public funeral and memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be made to Augustinian Friars, PO Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085, Medical Missionaries of Mary 4425 W 63rd Street, Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60629 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Tory and Family: We are very sorry for your loss.
Mike Family
May 10, 2020
Uncle Tory and my cousins,

I have so many memories of Aunt Anne, from her living at Gram's when she first married my favorite uncle, of her being my confirmation sponsor, giving me my favorite childhood doll, my first Paul Anka album for Christmas one year, calling her to come pick me up at the Little Sisters of the Poor when I was given my puppy Pebbles, the popsicles she used to make at Gram's, bringing my friend Lynn and I up to a place in Lake George where we danced with cute guys! She made the biggest chocolate chips cookies when her children were little. Just a few of the memories of this lady who always welcomed everyone into her home. Aunt Anne had a long and eventful life; may your memories of happy times bring a smile to your hearts and ease the pain of your loss. My heart and prayers go out to you all.

Love,
Marie
Marie Clemente Waitekus
May 10, 2020
So sorry. She was a sweet lady. Thoughts and prayers for all of you.❤ Love Mary Turner
mary turner
Friend
May 10, 2020
Tory my condolences to you and your family. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers
John Bulgaro
