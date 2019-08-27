Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie (Lobosco) Cramer. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:45 AM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave. Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cramer, Anne Marie (Lobosco) VOORHEESVILLE It is with heartfelt sorrow, that her family announces the passing of their beloved Anne Marie, 42. Surrounded by her loving family, she was called to the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, following a courageous battle with a brief illness. Born in Everett, Mass., she is the cherished daughter of Dominick and Isabella (Fanuele) Lobosco. Anne Marie was raised in Albany and graduated from the College of St. Rose. She worked as an accountant for over 20 years, and currently served as the Chief of Contracts and Rate Development at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Environmental Conservation. Anne Marie was a communicant of Christ the King Church, enjoyed traveling, and had a love for nature, cooking, baking and entertaining family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, David W. Cramer; sisters, Christina and her husband Craig Slezak, Stephanie and her husband Brian Navarro. She was the devoted Auntie of Nicholas Dominick and John Rocco. Anne Marie is also survived by her mother-in-law Judy (the late Paul) Cramer, Sr.; her brother-in-law Paul and his wife Lisa Cramer, Jr., and their daughters Emily and Morgan. Anne Marie was the loving niece of Rosemary Elliott and Robert Elliott, Vincent and Judy Fanuele, Anthony and Ersilia Fanuele and Charles and Ann Lobosco. She is also survived by many dear cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents John and Ann Lobosco and maternal grandparents Rocco and Carmela Fanuele. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anne Marie's family from 9:30-11:45 a.m. Thursday, August 29 at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church immediately following the visitation at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in memory of Anne Marie to a . Online condolences may be offered at







