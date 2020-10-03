Kimball, Anne Marie FORT COLLINS, Colo. On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Anne Marie Kimball, passed away with great peace and strength, at age 92. Anne was born in Little Falls in 1928 to Thomas and Francis Burns. Anne attended St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls and SUNY Cortland, where she received her physical education and master's degree, proudly active with her class of 1949 until her passing. Anne had an amazing career, spanning over 40 years, teaching, educating and coaching thousands of students during her time. From her teaching roots at SUNY Plattsburg in the 1960s, to her well accomplished career at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. She received too many accolades to mention, for her teaching and coaching successes. Anne was extremely proud of her Irish roots and traveled to Ireland and other countries after retirement. She loved to drive cross country in her big R.V., visiting her family and many lifelong friends. She loved music and dance, and always looked forward to teaching her dance classes at H.V.C.C., often up late at night, perusing through albums and practicing her moves. A lifelong swimmer, Anne taught swimming classes for many years and even coached the synchronized swimming team at SUNY Plattsburgh. Anne enjoyed bridge for many years and had a lot of fun with her groups of friends. Everyone will miss her generosity and caring spirit. Anne was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mary Teresa Kimball; and her siblings, Tom Burns, Frank Burns, Ellen Mary Burns and Kate McCormick. Anne is survived by her five children, Andy Kimball of Fort Collins, Colo., Kathleen Kimball of Loveland, Colo., Mary Coupe (Thomas) of Fort Collins, Colo., John Kimball (Mary) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and James Kimball (Kathy) of Fort Collins, Colo. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Zachary Kimball (Tara), James Coupe, Lisa Tomisman (Dave), and Sarah Urbanek (JohnPaul); and great-grandchildren, Quinn Kimball, Adam, Derek and Ian Tomisman, and Royce Schepp. She will be remembered fondly by family, along with many friends and professional colleagues. Condolences may be made at goesfuneralcare.com
