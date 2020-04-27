Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie Mocker. View Sign Service Information Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 (518)-374-6188 Send Flowers Obituary

Mocker, Anne Marie SCHENECTADY Anne Marie Mocker died on April 24, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady due to a recent illness. Anne was born in the Brooklyn Jewish Hospital in New York as Elizabeth Tarasavage. She was adopted as an infant and raised as Anne Braica-Farnan. A 1962 graduate of St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, she was a teacher for several years before embarking on marriage and motherhood. During their early marriage, Anne and her husband Joe moved for his career to Syracuse, rural Ohio and Pittsfield, Mass. before settling in Schenectady. Anne enjoyed travel and was especially fond of her rescue animals, particularly when an Ohio barn cat gave birth in her house and promptly departed, leaving Anne with two newborn kittens, whom she successfully raised and loved. Faith and the Catholic Church played a large and meaningful role in her life. Anne was predeceased by two of the great loves of her life, her husband, Joseph Francis Mocker Jr., with whom she shared 51 years of marriage; and her son, John Francis Mocker, who died at age eight. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnne Piterniak; son-in-law, William Piterniak; granddaughter, Janine Piterniak, and many dear friends. The family is especially grateful to the Ellis Hospital C6 doctors and staff, in particular, Nurse Laura, for their every kindness shown this week. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later time. Donations in her name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or the . To express condolences and for more information, please visit







