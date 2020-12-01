Swinton, Anne McCallen LATHAM Anne McCallen Swinton, 71 of Horton Drive, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James A. and A. Grace Wilkes McCallen. She was educated at St. Joseph's School in Green Island and was a 1967 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a 1971 graduate of The College of Saint Rose. She received her master's degree from SUNY. Anne was a math teacher at Heatly High School for 33 years and retired in 2004. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, gardening and crossword puzzles. In addition to all of her hobbies, she was a gourmet cook and baker and found time to volunteer at Unity House in Troy and with Binky Patrol. She was the widow of Stephen Swinton Sr.; loving mother of Carolyn Cocca (Steven Goodman) of New Paltz; and stepmother of Stephen Swinton Jr. (Nicole) of Niskayuna, Kristin Swinton (Tod Ward) of Green Island and Mark Swinton (Tanya) of Delmar. She was the sister of the late Kate LaVoie. She was the beloved Bobbie to Anna Cocca, Amelia Madeline and Theodore Irving Goodman; and Mimi to Madelon Margaret, Jack Stephen and William Robert Swinton and Nicholas Santino DeFazio. She is also survived by her niece and godchild Renee Howe (late Don) of Waterford; her nephew Donald LaVoie Jr. (Jodi) of Ballston Spa; her grandnieces, Kate and Erin Howe; grandnephew Maximus LaVoie; as well as her cousin Eileen Poretta (Tom). Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Albany Rural Cemetery. A celebration of Anne's life will be held when pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity House of Troy, 2431 6th Ave,, Troy, NY, 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com