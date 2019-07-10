Mirabito, Sister Anne Michael CSJ LATHAM Sister Anne Michael Mirabito, CSJ, 93, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 75 years. Sister Anne Michael, the former Mary Anne Mirabito, was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on October 15, 1925, daughter of the late Bartolo and Abbondanzia Rossello Mirabito. After graduating from Wilbur Lynch Sr. High School in Amsterdam, Sister Anne entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph on March 19, 1944, and professed final vows on August 15, 1949. She received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both in elementary education from The College of Saint Rose. Sister Anne spent 50 years in the ministry of education in schools of the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses. Her longest tenure was 28 years at St. James School and Parish, Albany, where she spent 17 years teaching math and computer skills and 11 years visiting the elderly of the parish. She retired in 2005 to St. Joseph's Provincial House where she generously volunteered in various in-service positions. Sister Anne Michael was a cheerful, friendly woman of deep faith with a smile that spoke volumes about her goodness and her warm, hospitable nature. While she taught all the grades, one of her special joys was grade two where she prepared hundreds of young children for the gift and grace of their First Communion. Later, as a math teacher in the middle grades when computers were introduced into the classrooms, Sister Anne embraced the challenge and retrained herself in computer-assisted education, especially in math and reading. After her retirement from teaching, she spent years bringing the Eucharist to the elderly, sick and homebound and, with the gift of Jesus, she also brought her concern, compassion and reassuring promise of prayers. Sister Anne Michael leaves us a legacy of spreading joy, kindness and friendship in the spirit of Christ, and she will be dearly missed. Sister Anne is survived by her brother, Peter, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; by several nieces and nephews and their families, with special mention of Cathleen Decateau and Michael and Michele Auricchio; and by the Sisters of St. Joseph. In addition to her parents, Sister Anne was predeceased by her brother, Barney Mirabito; and her sister, Theresa Auricchio. Sister Anne Michael's wake will be held in the chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham, on Sunday, July 14, from 4-7 p.m. with the prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the chapel of the Provincial House on Monday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sister Anne's memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019