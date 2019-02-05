Mickalonis, Anne MECHANICVILLE Mrs. Anne Mickalonis, 95, formerly of Pruyn Hill Road, died peacefully on February 2, 2019, at her son's home in Stillwater after a brief illness. Anne was born on November 16, 1923, to the late Ludwig and Sophie (Skalak) Ciepiela, on the family dairy farm in Halfmoon. Growing up she assisted in daily farming activities and attended Mechanicville Public School. At the beginning of World War II, she was employed at the Schenectady General Electric, and became a true "Rosie the Riveter" building submarine parts for the war effort. After the war, she met the love of her life, Peter J. Mickalonis, and she was married. Together they raised their family on Pruyn Hill Road. She was able to remain in her home until three years ago, when she moved to the home of her son Peter and his partner, Sue. Anne enjoyed yard sales, doing word puzzles, watching game shows on T.V., and listening to Polka music. She was a parishioner of All Saints on the Hudson Roman Catholic Church. Widow of Peter J. Mickalonis who died on March 13, 1988, survivors include daughters, Judy (Frank) Krasuski, and Donna (Bob) Kipp, and her son Peter (Sue Salmon) Mickalonis. Seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, Mona McBride, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 7, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave. Mechanicville, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Burial will in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
