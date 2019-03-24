Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne O. Lam. View Sign

Lam, Anne O. ALBANY Anne O. Lam, 83, died March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family, Toy Kitty and Roxy at home in Glenmont. Anne was born on April 28, 1935 in Kingston, N.Y. to Claire DuBois Baker and Sterling O. Baker. She was predeceased by her five siblings, John Baker, Sterling Baker, Donna Light, Donald Baker and Eleanor Dittmar. She is survived by her two daughters, Wendy L. Decker and Diane L. Decker, who were her heart and soul. She also left behind Wendy's husband Richard C. Stock, who was like a son to her; three grandchildren, Deanna (Brian) Peck, Sara Stock and Austin Stock; as well as two great-granddaughters, Melody and Abagail Peck, who never ceased to bring a smile to her face. Anne overcame many obstacles in life, raising her daughters as a single parent and graduated from Russell Sage College with a B.S. in computer science at age 50. She retired from Knolls Atomic Power Lab as a network administrator in 2000 after more than 30 years of service. She took great pride in her work managing the computer operating systems at KAPL. She was a history enthusiast, avid reader and had a drive to set goals in life and win. She had a strong, independent spirit that inspired all who encountered her. Anne loved all animals and devoted much of her life to helping homeless cats and caring for her fur babies. She came to value the simple things in life that included family, friends and being close to nature. Anne's living legacy would be "Never Give Up, Live Your Dream." A celebration of her life will be held on March 31, from 12-4 p.m. in the Executive Meeting Room at the Crossings Park, 580 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. Bring your stories to share, instruments to jam and walking shoes to enjoy the beauty of the park Anne loved so dearly. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to CATS Inc., a rescue group at 3415 LeRoy Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

