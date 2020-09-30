Ryan, Anne P. GUILDERLAND Anne P. Ryan, age 88 of Guilderland, passed away on September 27, 2020, in Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. She was born on May 30, 1932, in Albany to the late Ruth and Dr. John Phelan and was one of nine children. Anne, a longtime resident of Guilderland, is survived by her husband, John F. Ryan to whom she was married for 63 years. Anne is also survived by four sons, Timothy, Michael, Daniel and John Jr. and was predeceased by her son Kevin. She is also survived by two brothers, David and Peter; as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Anne and John were devoted to each other and were both prominent educators in the Capital District. Anne graduated from Vincentian Institute (V.I.) in Albany and went on to obtain a degree in nursing from The College of Saint Rose. Anne worked as an R.N. at Albany Medical Center before leaving the workforce to start her family. She went on to obtain her master's degree in nursing from Russell Sage College in Troy. Returning to the workforce, Anne served as an instructor in New York State's Nursing Continuing Education Program and as an adjunct faculty member at Maria College School of Nursing. A highly rated instructor by her students, Anne was a well-known and respected teacher, mentor and colleague in the Albany nursing profession. Over her 50 years in the nursing profession, she touched thousands of nursing students many of whom are still serving the greater Capital District. Anne was a very successful medical professional but the love and joy in her life emanated from her husband and family. She attended countless sporting activities of her children and grandchildren over many years. Anne and John owned a summer cottage on Cape Cod and vacationed there every year. Family members continue to cherish memories of summers spent together on Cape Cod to this day. John and Anne loved to dance and were often seen demonstrating their skill and enjoying themselves well into the night on the dance floor. Anne was selfless in service to others and had unyielding commitment to family and friends. In times of adversity, she always was ready to comfort and help. Anne was a great wife, mother and friend to many, and her presence, energy and quick wit will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Services for Anne will be held in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland on Friday, October 2, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to either Christ the King Church or the Guilderland Food Pantry. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
