Murphy, Anne T. ALBANY Anne T. Murphy, 67 years of age, passed away on February 28, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Lee VanDenburgh. Per Anne's request there will be no visiting hours or services. To her wonderful family and friends: "Goodbye. What a wonderful time it has been." To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne T. Murphy.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019