Sister Anne Theresa Brown CSJ


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sister Anne Theresa Brown CSJ Obituary
Brown, Sister Anne Theresa CSJ LATHAM Sister Anne Theresa Brown, CSJ (Sister Mary Joachim), 92, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 73 years. Sister Anne was born on April 2, 1927, in Syracuse, the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Gagan Brown. After graduating from St. Patrick's High School in Syracuse, she entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Troy on March 19, 1946, and professed final vows on August 15, 1951. Sister Anne completed her undergraduate studies in elementary education from The College of Saint Rose and her graduate studies in education from SUNY at Cortland. For 36 years, Sister Anne taught kindergarten and grades one and two in schools in the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses and also taught English as a second language in Utica. After completing her teaching career, Sister Anne spent nearly 20 years as a parish minister at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Utica, and St. Mary's Parish in Clinton. Sister Anne lived her life with unwavering devotion to faith, family and community. Proud of her Irish heritage, she indeed had the gift of gab, a passion for telling stories and an unmistakable loyalty to all she held dear. She enjoyed family gatherings where she was an organizer of games and a connector of hearts. An excellent and high-energy kindergarten teacher, Sister Anne was creative, patient, flexible and innovative. As a parish minister, she was competent and compassionate, especially in providing pastoral care to the sick, the homebound and the bereaved. To young family members, students and the elderly alike, Sister Anne passed on her love of basketball, especially Syracuse University basketball! Sister Anne was a dedicated Sister of St. Joseph who reflected the call of the congregation to bring God's unifying and reconciling love to the world, and she did so with great gusto! Sister Anne is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families in the Utica and Syracuse areas and beyond; several cousins; and the Sisters of St. Joseph. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Raymond Brown; and four sisters, Dorothy Sheehan, Margaret Kelly, Mary Grobsmith and Virginia Caricco. Sister Anne's wake will be held in the chapel of St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham, on Tuesday, December 3, from 4-7 p.m. with the prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the chapel of the Provincial House on Wednesday, December 4, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sister Anne's memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019
