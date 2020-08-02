Ashe, Anne Tobin GREENWICH, Conn. Anne Tobin Ashe, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Anne was born on August 22, 1931, in Albany and she and her husband, Matt, lived in Stamford and Greenwich, Conn. for several decades before her passing. Anne was the daughter of the late John Matthew and Anna (Scheibly) Tobin. She graduated from The College of Saint Rose in Albany and later earned her doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. She conducted post-graduate work with the Bowen Center for the Study of the Family at Georgetown University and worked as a family therapist in private practice for many years. Anne was predeceased by her husband Matthew T. Ashe whom she met when they were high school sweethearts in Rensselaer. Survivors include her four children: Mary Ashe-Mahr (Michael), Marice Ashe (Larry), Matthew Ashe (Karen) and Brian Ashe (Cynthia); eight grandchildren, Rachael, Matthew, Justin, Lauren, Matthew, Andrew, Thomas, and Christopher; and four great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Graeme, Brie and Isla. Anne is also survived by her brothers, Edwin and Jim Tobin; her brother John Tobin passed away last year. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A funeral Mass and memorial service for the extended family and community will be held at a later time when travel and gathering is safe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's name to the Bowen Center for the Study of the Family at http://thebowencenter.org/donate/
.