Teiper, Anne W. ALBANY Anne W. Teiper, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, following a long illness. Her loving family was by her side. She was born on May 17, 1941, daughter of the late E. Kenneth and Rita (Lutz) Welker of Wilson, N.Y. Anne was the devoted wife of the late William E. Teiper. Anne is survived by her children, Matthew (Erica) Teiper and Christina (Stephen) Shuma; grandson, Ryan Teiper; sisters, Mary Margaret (John) Young, Jody (Hansruedi) Born-Welker, and the late Jane Charbonneau; brother-in-law, Bruce Charbonneau; nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family members and friends. She graduated from Wilson Central High School in 1959 and Buffalo State Teachers College in 1963. Anne began her career as an educator in Pittsford, teaching second grade. Upon moving to the Albany area, she began teaching for the South Colonie School District at Shaker Road Elementary. She later worked at the Town of Colonie Community Day Care, retiring in 1998. As a devoted grandmother to her only grandson, Ryan, she attended his scholastic and bowling events, taught him to bake and cook, and encouraged him to explore new activities. Anne was an active member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, was a eucharistic minister, and performed many other volunteer activities. She was a longtime member of the Festival Celebration Ecumenical Choir. She was also involved in many other community volunteer activities, including teaching an exercise class at the Colonie Senior Services Center. Anne was known for her unselfish and caring support of family and friends, and she will be deeply missed. Anne's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the VNA nursing staff from The Eddy, as well as the entire staff of six McAuley and The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Anne and her family during her illness. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Loudonville. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Christ Our Light Food Pantry, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019