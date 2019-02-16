Wichelns, Anne TROY Anne Wichelns, 83, died peacefully with her family by her side on February 13, 2019. Born on March 5, 1935, in Troy, N.Y. she was the daughter of Alfons and Elizabeth Schoenagel. Anne lived all her life in Troy and graduated from St. Patrick's School and Catholic Central High School. She was employed at Cluett-Peabody in the confidential payroll dept and later in the business office of the Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. On June 19,1954 she married the love of her life Jim Wichelns. Jim passed in 2000, they were married for 46 years. She is survived by her wonderful children who took such good care of her, Debbie and Tony Faraci, Donna and Frank Chiera, Jim and Sheila Wichelns and Sheri and Dave Telesky. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole and Bill Blair, AJ and Cher Faraci, Courtney and BJ Balfe, Amber and Jake Wilcox, Bret and Morgan Telesky and Eric Telesky (Angelia Taylor); great-grandchildren, Kristina, Dominic, Skylar, Charlotte, Cecelia, Anthony, August and Parker. Friends are invited to call on Monday, February 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. Those wishing to remember Anne in a special way may make contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Wichelns.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2019