Constanza, Annette LARGO, Fla. Annette M. Constanza, 87 formerly of Watervliet, died June 27, 2020. Mother of H. James (Sue), Thomas (Laura) and William (Amy) Weitzel and Christine (John) Geraci. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. See full obituary at, ParkerBrosMemorial.com