Parsons, Annette Hattie EAST GREENBUSH Annette Hattie Parsons, 98 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1920, in Buffalo. Annette was predeceased by her loving husband, Earl; her parents, Ernest and Elsie Bartz; her sister Norma Baty, and her son Douglas Parsons. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Bollman-Buyer (husband Richard Buyer); her son John Parsons (wife Kristi); grandchildren, John, Steven, Timothy, Ronald, Matthew Parsons, Beth Arthur, and Lori Petersen; and 13 great-grandchildren. Annette lived in Orchard Park, N.Y. for 94 years and moved to live with her daughter in East Greenbush in 2014. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in West Seneca, N.Y., where she served as president of the Missionary League and Ladies Aid. She was a Bible class teacher at the church and at the West Seneca State School. She volunteered in Trinity Lutheran School's library and hot lunch program. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, and enjoyed her card club. A calling hour will be held Friday from 6-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. all in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Ave., Delmar. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran School in West Seneca. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019