Monroe, Annette L. RAVENA Annette L. Monroe, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Olive Guerin. Annette was a resident of the Ravena Coeymans area most of her life. In 2001, she retired from the NYS Senate where she had worked for many years. She was a member of the Coeymans Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Annette was an avid bowler and loved animals, especially her cat Gracie. Annette especially enjoyed going to Maine where she could be close to the ocean and spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her husband, Douglas E. Monroe; daughter, Rhonda M. (Domanico) Lipscomb and her husband William; son, Ralph J. Domanico and his wife, Nicole; sister, Donna (William) Hamilton; grandchildren, Sarah (Sarahbella) Lipscomb, and Rachel, Julia and Jacob Domanico; great-grandson, Cartier; nephews, David (Tina) Fruehwirth, Donald (Flo) Fruehwirth and Doug (McKenzie Nicholson) Fruehwirth; great-nieces and nephews, Ben and Olivia and Grace and Nicholas. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena, on Monday, May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions in memory of Annette may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.







