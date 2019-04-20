Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Masi Tedesco. View Sign

Tedesco, Annette Masi STILLWATER Mrs. Annette Masi Tedesco, 77 of Ferry Lane, died at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn on January 10, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Masi. She and her family have lived in Stillwater for a number of years. A homemaker and family matriarch, Annette had owned her own employment agency in Manhattan for some years. An avid Scrabble enthusiast, Annette was the tournament and club director for the North American Scrabble Players Association, overseeing many yearly events, with fellow players through out the northeastern states. The sport of kings, namely horse racing, was much enjoyment for Annette, especially picking winners more often than not. She was a loving caregiver, home healthcare provider to Maryann Corina for 18 years. Survivors include her husband, Robert T. Tedesco; sons, Anthony and John (Sheristin) Tedesco both of Stillwater; grandchildren, Michael (Carly), Anthony (Morgan Mehan) and Johnny Tedesco; along with five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charlie, Kathleen, Donald, Larry and Joe (Fran) Masi, Lydia Ciminelli and Joany (Angelo) Perico, along with countless cousins and loving in-laws. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. To leave a condolence visit







39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2019

