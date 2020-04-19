Covatta, Sister Annette SNJM LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. Eleanor Covatta, (Sister Annette Covatta, SNJM), died peacefully on January 13, 2020, at the community's care center in Lake Oswego, Ore. She was the well-loved daughter of the distinguished Troy family of Nicolas and Annette Covatta. Sister Annette (born Eleanor) lived a life overflowing with accomplishments and open-hearted service. The charming little girl with the extraordinary musical talent grew up to become a renowned concert pianist, founding administrator of The Arts Center on the Holy Names Campus, beloved music teacher at the Academy of the Holy Names, and leader of the former New York Province of the Sisters of the Holy Names. The Albany-area celebration of her life, memorial Mass, and interment, which had been planned for Saturday, April 25, have been postponed for everyone's well-being as we comply with the COVID-19 safety restrictions. A future date for the Sisters, family, and friends to celebrate Annette together will be published here in the Times Union.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020