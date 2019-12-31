Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette "Cam" Soroka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Soroka, Annette "Cam" NISKAYUNA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette "Cam" Soroka who died peacefully on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Born on January 16, 1934, in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Cammarota who passed away in 2002. Her beloved husband, Theodore "Teddy" Soroka Jr. passed away on September 15, 2018. Cam graduated from the former Nott Terrace High School in 1952 and worked for a short period at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory prior to leaving for New York City where she attended several classes at N.Y.U. Along with some of the other students, Cam left New York City for Mexico City where she attended the University of Mexico and received her B.A. degree in education. She also pursued a master's degree from the University of Miami. After graduation, Cam was thinking of becoming a translator at the U.N. but events changed and she headed for Miami, Fla. There she began working for a company who did business in Cuba so her knowledge of Spanish was a definite asset to the company. Eventually, she left that company and began a career at Delta Airlines. In 1973, Cam reunited with her first love, Teddy Soroka Jr., whom she had met in Mexico City prior to her beginning classes at the University. They were married on February 24, 1974, and enjoyed a wonderful, happy and loving life together, first in Miami Lakes, Fla. and eventually in Schenectady where they returned in 1999 to be with Cam's mother and dad until their death in 2002.Since returning to Schenectady, Cam and Ted had been communicants at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Cam was a dedicated and loving soul. A generous woman, Cam gave of her many talents to her family, friends and faith. While living in Miami and being associated with the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, Cam had the good fortune and honor to meet Mother Teresa of Calcutta when Mother Teresa visited Miami in June of 1974. Cam was a treasured woman and will be dearly missed by her loving aunt, nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Cam is survived by her aunt Sylvia (Mancini) Palombo; loving relatives in Schenectady, David Lastarza, Richard (Halina) Lastarza, MaryBeth (David) Paradis, Barbara Smith of Granville, N.Y., Judy (Bill) Williams, MaryAnn (Bill) Ziobrowski, the Mancini family of Glens Falls, and her loving family in Pennsylvania, Leo Uzych, Loressa (William) Syska, Irene (Igor) Abram as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, in St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Relatives and friends are invited and may call in St. Anthony's Church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. Those wishing to remember Cam in a special way may make memorial contributions to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY, 12305, Schenectady City Mission, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY, 12301 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

