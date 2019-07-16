Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annita DeSantis Verrelli. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Liturgy 12:00 PM St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church Herrick Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Verrelli, Annita DeSantis RENSSELAER Annita DeSantis Verrelli, 87, entered into eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 27, 1932, in Torrice, Italy and came to the United States in 1953. Annita resided most of her life in Rensselaer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Verrelli; and her beloved daughter Angela Cusano. Annita was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph's Church in Rensselaer and was a member of the St. Anthony Society in Rensselaer for over 50 years. Annita was retired from J. DeBeer and Sons Baseball Factory. Annita was hardworking and well known for her love of cooking, baking and gardening. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them right to the end. She especially loved her role as Nonna and cooking meals for her family. Survivors include her children, Marie Mele (Sal) of Brunswick, Raymond Verrelli Jr. (Susan) of East Greenbush, Tina Maloney (Paul) of Brunswick and her most beloved daughter and caretaker Gina Verrelli. Grandmother of Jennifer (Shawn) and Michael (Monique) Verrelli, Christina (Scott) and Mark (Adella) Cusano, and Melissa Maloney; sister of Teresa DeSantis and Alfredo DeSantis; mother-in-law of Carl Cusano; and sister-in-law of Agata Verrelli. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Mason Murphy and Anthony Verrelli; and several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy. Annita's family would like to thank Dr. Heidi Goodoy and staff at St. Peter's Women's Cancer Center and Rensselaer County Hospice. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday at 11 a.m. and at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick Street, where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Donations in her memory may be made to her church St. John the Evangelist-St. Joseph or Rensselaer County Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.







