Verrelli, Annita DeSantis RENSSELAER Annita DeSantis Verrelli, 87, entered into eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday at 11 a.m. and at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick Street, where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Donations in her memory may be made to her church St. John the Evangelist-St. Joseph or Rensselaer County Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019