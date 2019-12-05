|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony A. Agresta.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Agresta, Anthony A. COLONIE Anthony "Tony" Agresta, 95, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, after a long illness. Tony was the son of the late Arcangelo and Marta Agresta; and, for 71 loving years, the devoted husband of Gloria Agresta. Tony was a communicant of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and an Adorer of the Blessed Sacrament. Tony was a World War II veteran, serving his country from 1943-1945 with battles and campaigns in Africa, France, Italy, and Germany, in which he received five Battle Stars with the 5th and 7th armies. Upon an honorable discharge in 1945, he worked at General Electric in Schenectady as a mechanic and later as a toolmaker at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna until 1984. Upon his retirement Tony enjoyed spending his time golfing, fishing, vacationing at Glimmerglass Lake in Cooperstown, N.Y. in the summer and Boca Raton, Fla. in the winter. Tony also enjoyed going to the Racino with his brother Ed, doing crossword puzzles, rooting for the N.Y. Mets, enjoying a good cigar with his sons-in-law, and spending special times with family, especially with his seven grandchildren. Tony was predeceased by his cherished brother, Ernest Agresta, who passed just a day before Tony; his son-in-law, Nils Hockeson Jr.; and his infant grandson James Spath. Tony is survived by his daughters, Mary-Ann (James) Spath, Carol Hockeson, and Deborah (John) Miller; his grandchildren, Tara (James) Curley, Michael Spath, Christopher (Colleen) Miller, Traci Hockeson, Rebecca Spath, Mitchell Miller, and Jessica Miller; his two great-grandchildren, Brennan and Lucy Curley; his beloved brother Edwin (Theresa) Agresta; sister-in-law, Ethel Agresta; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the health care providers at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, especially the Third Floor staff, for the compassionate care, support and loving friendships they provided both to Tony (aka Tough Tony) and his family for the past two years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Albany (Loudonville) at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or Albany Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019
