D'Aloia, Anthony A. SCHAGHTICOKE Anthony A. D'Aloia, 70 of Brott Lane, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with his loving family at his side. Born in Troy on May 1, 1949, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Pucci D'Aloia. Anthony held many jobs throughout his career but most notably was a cook who owned the Crescent Deli and he also ran the concession stand at the former Albany OTB Teletheater for over 10 years. Affectionatley known as "Cheech" by many of his friends, he enjoyed the thrill of beating the odds. He enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Race Track, local OTB's, and the loca local casinos. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carol Ferrante D'Aloia, whom he married September 20, 1975; his cherished daughters, Aimee D'Aloia of Brick, N.J., Angela D'Aloia of Halfmoon, and Rachael (Dominick) Romano of Ballston Spa; beloved grandchildren, Victoria, Carter and Tobias Paccione and Logan Romano; sister-in-law Jean (Andy) Nolfo; and nieces, Jessica DeFalco and Laura (Ray) LaBonte. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Wednesday, July 10, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St, Mechanicville on Thursday with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Anthony A. D'Aloia. To leave condolences or for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019