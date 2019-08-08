DeGennaro, Capt. Anthony A. U.S.M.C. Ret. ALBANY Capt. Anthony A. DeGennaro, U.S.M.C. (Ret.), 89, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born on June 17, 1930, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Arthur and Dora DeGennaro; immigrants from Torre Truglia, Italy. Mr. DeGennaro's younger life of work was in the construction trade as a carpenter. Later in life, he was a professional soldier, serving proudly in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps; raising to the rank of captain, with tours in South East Asia and combat in Vietnam. Anthony received the Bronze Star Medal with combat for gallantry and other honorary medals; serving with the Combat Engineers during his Marine Corps. service, having retired from active military duty. Anthony graduated from Washington Irving Junior High School and Mont Pleasant, receiving his college degrees in the humanities and liberal arts. Anthony also had a love for gardening. He had maintained the quarter acre at Farnsworth Middle School in Guilderland for six years and named the garden "God's Little Quarter Acre." He started the "Kid Start Program" that also included teachers and administrators of the school. Anthony nicknamed all who volunteered with the garden his "Angels." This is where he met his longtime companion and love, Virginia Ciancio, who was a teacher at the time at Farnsworth. Virginia, herself, was involved with the garden for most of the time when it was up and running. They would travel, go on vacation and spent every day together. They will always remain inseparable. Anthony was also a big help in getting the American Italian Heritage Museum, located on Central Avenue, established. Anthony spent countless hours building and adding onto the museum - whatever it took to get it up and running. Anthony is survived by his children, Peter DeGennaro of Barefoot Bay, Fla., Paul (Ann) DeGennaro of Ocean View, N.J., Mary Hazzard (Charles) Phelps of Jacksonville, N.C., Marta DeGennaro of Sebastian, Fla. and his stepdaughter, Linda (Bobby) Cisowski of West Homosassa, Fla. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. Anthony was also loved and cared for by his nephew, Anthony Oppelt of Latham. He spent many great times with the Oppelt family, laughing and reminiscing. He will be greatly missed and always remembered in our hearts. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with military honors to follow. Interment to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to the American Italian Heritage Assoc., 1227 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019