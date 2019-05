AUDI Anthony In memory of my brother-in-law Tony, who passed away a four years ago today May 4th, 2015. We will cherish every memory When we think of you we smile The love you shared, The way you cared, You went that extra mile. There is not a day that goes by That we wish you were near. We miss you just as much today We wish you were here. Rest In Peace Tony. Love and Miss You, Richie