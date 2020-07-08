1/1
Anthony C. Lobo
Lobo, Anthony C. ALBANY Anthony C. Lobo of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria (D'Souza); sons, Ian (wife Alexandra) and Carl (wife Susan); daughter, Audra (husband Richard); grandsons, Patrick, Zachary, and Luke; granddaughter, Katie; many nieces and nephews; sister, Elizabeth of India); brother, Albert of England; and was predeceased by his brother, Angelo of Albany. He was born in Uganda, Africa and studied in Mumbai where he met his wife Maria. After moving back to Uganda, he began working as a law clerk at the solicitors office until he and his family moved as a result of the expulsion of Asians by Idi Amin. He and his family moved to England for one year after which, they emigrated to the United States and settled in Albany, where he worked at the state comptrollers office until retiring at the age of 62. After retiring, he enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family. A memorial Mass is planned for Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
