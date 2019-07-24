Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Charles Bucca Esq. View Sign Service Information Aston-Basagic Funeral Home 7742 Main St Hunter , NY 12442 (518)-263-4719 Calling hours 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Aston-Basagic Funeral Home 7742 Main St Hunter , NY 12442 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 55 North Lake Rd. Haines Falls , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bucca, Anthony Charles Esq. HAINES FALLS Anthony Charles Bucca, Esq., age 75 years of Haines Falls, passed peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born on July 7, 1944, in Albany, he was the only son of the late Charles and Amelia Bucca. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Harriet Haines Bucca; his children, Amy Lyn Bucca of Germantown, N.Y., and Charles Bucca (Colleen) of Clifton Park; sister, Lynne Taylor; and his grandchildren, Emil, Kaylyn, Margaret and Rosemary. Born with a love of reading and a thirst for knowledge, Tony studied at Christian Brothers Academy, Union College, and graduated from Albany Law School in 1969. Throughout his legal career, Tony served as New York State Assistant Attorney General, Greene County Assistant Public Defender, Greene County Assistant District Attorney, town attorney for the Town of Hunter and associate counsel to the N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation. While Tony excelled at public service, his true passion was his private practice, established in Greene County, where he was a well respected and collegial member of the bar. During his tenure as an attorney in Greene County he also served as town councilman and supervisor of Hunter, N.Y., where he was instrumental in securing the rights of upstate municipalities in the historic 1997 New York City Watershed Memorandum of Understanding. Tony loved to spend time in nature reconnoitering, cutting firewood, fishing and farming. Tony was dedicated to helping people and animals, a lifelong student of history, had a passion for reading, music, comedy, and was an accomplished home chef. Calling hours will be held between 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Aston-Basagic Funeral Home, 7742 Main St., Hunter. A funeral Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 55 North Lake Rd., Haines Falls on July 26, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.



