Basile, Anthony D. CASTLETON Anthony D. Basile (Tony), 64, passed away on April 18, 2019, due to Glioblastoma. Born July 15, 1954 in Albany, he was the son of the late Dominic J. and Birdie Basile. Tony worked for 20 years as a supervisor at Big Dom's Subs and for 20 years as an appliance specialist for Sears. After his retirement in 2016 he followed his passion in collectibles, antiques, and estate sales. Tony was highly skilled in the game of Bocce and played in two leagues, the ICC in Troy, and the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. Tony is survived by his sister Chris Bornstein (William); brother Dominic Basile (Marion); nieces Cori Ring (Charlie), Meghan Rice (Chris), and Whitney Cooney (Nick); nephew Brendan Lewis; grandniece Lennon Rice; grandnephews James Rice, Sawyer Ring, William Ring, and Beck Anthony Cooney; numerous cousins; and close friends the Karczewski, Brewster, and Bango families. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tony's family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, now located at 208 North Allen Street, Albany with a memorial service to be held at 2:30 p.m. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tony in a special way may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To leave Tony's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019