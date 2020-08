Eastwood, Anthony Dexter SARATOGA SPRINGS Anthony D. Eastwood, 81, died August 12, 2020. Call, 1-4 p.m. with 4 p.m. service August 29, in the funeral home, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. Visit compassionatefuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store