Pennick, Anthony E. ALBANY Anthony E. Pennick, 55, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2020. Born in Albany, Anthony was the son of Emma Dickson and the late Charles Pennick. Tony spent his days hunting, fishing, hiking, exploring waterfalls and skiing. He was known for his work ethic and his willingness to lend a helping hand. Tony is survived by his mother, Emma Dickson; wife, Kristine Pennick; children, Arianne (Kevin) Farr, Mackenzie Pennick and Darian Jehle; grandson, Jacob Villanueva Jr.; sister, Janel (Stephen) Chapple; brother, Brian (Danielle) Pennick; and stepsisters, Victoria Dickson and Regina Perez. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tony was predeceased by his father, Charles Pennick; his stepfather, William Dickson; grandparents, Alfred (Leola) Woodard Sr. and Charles (Ella) Pennick. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 12 p.m. The family is asking that you do not wear black, as they would like to spend the day celebrating his life as opposed to mourning. It is requested that you wear purple, as it was his favorite color.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020