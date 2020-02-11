|
Caponi, Anthony F. WATERFORD Anthony F. Caponi, lovingly known as "Unc" by all, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on February 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Katherine (Richard) Vermilyea, Benedetto (Marie) Patrignani, Dominick (Tammy) Patrignani, Teresa (Richard) Sandercox and Anne (Chris) McEntee. Born and educated in Waterford, Anthony was the son of the late Antonio and Adelina (Lombardo) Caponi.As a young man, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Anthony was a hard worker all his life with a strong work ethic. In his early years, he worked as a caretaker for St. Mary's Cemetery. He then worked as a janitor for Waterford Halfmoon School keeping a close eye on his sister Lena and husband Ben's loving family. Anthony then worked for General Electric Silicone Company in maintenance for 33 years, and a proud member of IUE-CWA Local 359 retiring in 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors and you could always find Unc on his riding mower maintaining the grounds around the house. Unc volunteered each year assisting the Waterford VFW post with placing and removing the flags from the veteran's graves in St. Mary's Cemetery for Memorial Day. Unc always made each of his nieces and nephews feel special when around him. He especially enjoyed the holidays surrounded by his family. His contribution would always be the rolls and various treats from Bella Napoli. He and Tammy would always get up at the crack of dawn to wait in line for every holiday! Unc never forgot a birthday or Hess Trucks for the holidays! He enjoyed gifting all with lottery tickets and also scratching them off himself. He was known to have all the "luck" with them. Unc was known for his famous garbage bread, pigs in a blanket and pizza. Unc is survived by his brother Armand (Judy) Caponi; and sister Anne (late husband Frank) Devito. He was predeceased by his sister Lena Patrignani (Benedetto); and brothers, John Caponi (Elaine) and Pasqualin Caponi. He was also predeceased by his nieces, Adelina Patrignani-Ritchie and Tina DeVito-Yaksta; and nephew Anthony Patrignani. In addition to his loving family, he is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews along with all those who lovingly referred to Anthony as Unc. A special thanks to Father Stanley and the fine nursing care received from the M-2, B-2CCU and D-3 units at Albany Medical and Dr. Andy Coates. Anthony was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. It was Anthony's request that there be no viewing hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188.. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020