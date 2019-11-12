Rossi, Anthony F. GUILDERLAND Anthony F. Rossi, 92, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1927, son of the late Egidio and Santina (Palombi) Rossi in Albany. Tony was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He volunteered as a writer for the RSVP Newsletter and the Guilderland Senior Newspaper. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Florence "Sue" Rossi; his children, Christine Rossi (Edward Schneider), David Rossi (Shell), and Carole Rossi; grandchildren, Erika Honan, Jessica Balboni (Mark), Leona Rossi, and Beth Illsley (Darren); great-grandchildren, Keenan Isaacs, Xavier Honan, Dorian Illsley, and Dylan Illsley; brothers-in-law, Robert Vadney (Helen), and Richard Vadney; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Vadney, and Wilma Vadney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to services. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019