Anthony F. "Nino" Trotta
1967 - 2020
Trotta, Anthony F. "Nino" DELMAR Anthony F. "Nino" Trotta, 53, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Albany on June 19, 1967, to Anthony R. Trotta and Patricia A. Kosakowski Trotta. Nino graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1987 and then entered the U.S. Army and trained at Fort Knox as a tank and armored vehicle repair specialist. Upon completion of basic training he served for two years in Germany. After being honorably discharged he studied heavy equipment, truck and diesel repair at Alfred University. He was employed at John's Trucking, Penske Trucking and combined his mechanical skills and his love for motorcycles at J&J's Cycle. Nino also worked as a security guard at several local venues. Nino is survived by his parents; his sister, Laurie Anne; his brothers, Dean A. and James A.; as well as a host of beloved "brothers." Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. Masks are required at the funeral home, and forty visitors at a time will be allowed inside. Social distancing must be maintained, and there will be no re-entry. He will then be privately cremated. Those wishing to remember Nino in a special way may make donations to an animal rescue of their choice. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
