Farina, Anthony "Paul" ALBANY Anthony "Paul" Farina, age 80 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born on March 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Anthony and Barbara Farina. He was predeceased by his brother James Farina. Paul received his B.S. in biology from Siena College, where he was proud to have served as the mascot for the basketball team. He also received his B.S. in philosophy and theology from the Catholic University of America. He dedicated his life to service and volunteering. He served as a Catholic priest in Harlem. He was a member of the Twin Bridges Rotary Club, Liza's Legacy, and the Hope House Funding Corp. Paul owned and operated The Art of Marketing and The Vital Bottom Line-Marketing Consulting, both in Clifton Park. He was the manager of Scotia Marine Bayliner Dealership and was the marketing director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra. He is survived by his brother Tom Farina, and many friends and colleagues. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with a service at 11:30 a.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: To Love a Child, P.O. Box 165, Clifton Park, NY, 12065, or by going to toloveachild.net To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 14, 2019