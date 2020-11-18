Cotrupi, Anthony Francis BURNT HILLS It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, Anthony Francis Cotrupi, affectionately known by his family as "Papa." After a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, he passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife Ann (Eddy) Cotrupi, their six children, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The son of Italian immigrants, Tony's parents Joseph and Domenica Cotrupi arrived in 1923 with the uniquely American dream that life could be better here. The ninth of 10 children, Tony was born in an apartment above the family grocery store on Cherry Street in Rutland, Vt. Cotrupi's Market was his first window into the wider world, and if something didn't walk into the store, he recalled, "it simply didn't exist." He remembered a sharply dressed salesman from the Pastene Company striding confidently in as a first indication of what his life might be. As a student at Mount Saint Joseph Academy he caught the eye of Ann Eddy, they fell in love, and were married in 1955 at age 22. He liked the way she looked at him - it made him feel special, and important. Ann softened Tony's hard edges, and "sweetened him." Together, they decided to build a home that served as a sanctuary where each child felt secure, listened to, important and unconditionally loved. Overlaid with a strong work ethic and deep Catholic faith, this became a vision for family they would dedicate their lives to. Prior to marrying Ann, Tony spent several years in the Army during the Korean War where his lifelong distaste for authority emerged. He was a fiercely independent, maverick soul who needed to find a profession where he could be master of his own fate. After the Army, he worked at Getty Oil Co. as a truck driver and was impressed with the professionalism and potential of the company's salesman class. His natural charm and charisma attracted sponsors who encouraged him to take a Dale Carnegie course, and he worked for Getty as a route salesman for a number of years before being abruptly laid off in 1972. At 40, with a new mortgage and seven children (his eldest approaching college age) he faced his most difficult professional challenge: taking a straight commission job with Mutual of Omaha selling life insurance. Tony's army of kids were put to work, licking envelopes and affixing stamps on thousands of direct mail letters from their kitchen table, and after several years he hit his stride. Insurance sales became his professional calling and he quickly rose to the highest echelons of Mutual of Omaha. He and Ann traveled the world on sales junkets where Tony was regularly feted as one of the top salespeople in the country. Tony had become the smooth, sharp dressed professional he aspired to be, comfortable in any room and respected by clients and co-workers. He retired in 1998, spending his time helping Habitat For Humanity build over 25 houses, serving as the "Honorary Captain" of a pickup volleyball league, and fishing in his beloved Adirondacks. As a patriarch, Tony was omnipresent. He shared his family's best of times, and worst of times. His impromptu phone calls were legendary - lasting just long enough to know he was thinking of you. If you needed money, an envelope would appear with a check or cash, and a scribbled post-it note saying simply "I love you." When a granddaughter told him she was struggling with addiction, he surprised her by asking if he could go to her AA meeting. She said yes, provided he didn't interrupt the meeting by offering advice (he happily obliged). He vacationed with his children and grandchildren for 50 years in trips ranging from Skaket Beach on Cape Cod, to fishing in Utah, to zip lining in St. Lucia. Everybody's children wanted to spend time with Papa and Nana. Christmas was a testament to his Ph.D. in parenting. Every year, 30 plus people, ranging from infants to adults would crowd the family living room. Each person would be asked to share something they were proud of that year, and something they looked forward to. Five-year-olds would command the floor and be listened to respectfully. Fifteen-year-olds knew even the deepest teenage angst would not excuse them, so they prepared. Those of us with marital problems, work problems, mental health problems, etc. would look for the good in our lives no matter how hard it was to find. All of us would get our time on the floor to feel valued, respected, loved and special. With Tony, you knew you were loved. This is his legacy. It gave his family enormous confidence to go out in the world knowing they would always be loved at home. Somebody always had your back. Tony lived to see his wildest dreams fulfilled, including a trip to Africa in 2000 for a safari. Today, in Uganda there is a home for children called "Papa's House" built in his honor. Over 21 children between the ages of three and 13 have a safe place to live, food, clothing and access to education. Many of these children have been orphaned by the AIDS epidemic, which is the disease that took Tony's darling daughter Meggy in 1990. There is a small sign at the entrance that says: "May all who enter know the love of family." Tony hopes you do, too. Tony is survived by his wife, Ann Eddy Cotrupi; their six children and their spouses: Lizanne Cotrupi Gottung of Atlanta, Paula Cotrupi Lange (spouse Brian) of Budapest, Hungary, Karen Cotrupi Thornton (spouse James) of Scotia, Anthony Cotrupi (spouse Liz) of Boston, Paul Cotrupi of Loudonville, and Andrew Cotrupi (spouse Jennifer) of Portsmouth, N.H. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Jennie Cotrupi Martin (spouse Gil) of Pittsford, Vt., and Sarah Cotrupi Thompson of Orlando, Fla.; and brother, Francis Cotrupi of Newport News, Va. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Margaret "Meg" Cotrupi Caruso (spouse Michael); his grandson, Theodore Thomas Cotrupi; his mother, Domenica Crisera Cotrupi; his father, Joseph Cotrupi; two sisters, Florence and Stella; and three brothers, Joseph A., Dominic, Samuel, and baby brother, Anthony. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass for immediate family will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church in Ballston Lake on November 20, at 1 p.m.