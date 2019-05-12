Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Frank. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank, Anthony SCHENECTADY Anthony "Tony" Frank, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Lillian and Joseph Frank Sr. and loving brother to the late Joseph Frank Jr. (Sandy). Tony is survived by his brother Ronald Frank (Cathy); as well as his niece, Debbie Bayer (Bob); nephews, Peter, Chris (Sylvia Yimarree), Barry and Michael Frank. Tony also leaves behind his lifelong best friend, Meg Rowe (Jamie). Tony was graduate of the Guilderland School District and then went on to receive a BA and MA from SUNY Albany in education and history. He also received certificates of study from the University of Mysore and New Delhi University in India. Following college, Tony went on to teach in the Shenendehowa School District and was the president of the Shenendehowa Teachers Association as well as the Fullbright Scholar to India ('73 and 93') and Mexico ('90). Tony wrote for the Schenectady Gazette focusing on current events and worldly matters. Tony led a life of great fullness with passion and love for all those around him and returned with love, admiration, respect and bonding friendships from all he knew. He touched so many lives sharing his wisdom, knowledge, caring and humor. As a teacher of 34 years at Shenendehowa in 9th grade history with a focus in India studies, a tribute to Tony's life contribution is remembered by all his students, faculty and administrators in the positive impact Tony had on their lives. One specific area of great pride and benefit was Tony's pioneering effort in designing, implementing, and team teaching the FOCUS program. This program was an innovative approach to education developed by a core group of staff to offer selected students an alternate approach to academics, social and life learnings with personalized instruction in a family-oriented environment. It was extremely successful offering enhanced opportunities for these students to learn and succeed and continue to be a highlighted experience by past FOCUS students to this day with continual statements of great gratitude and reflections on a life-changing experience. Tony was an animal lover which was clearly self-evident in visiting his house with its many bird feeders and available peanuts strewn daily on his back porch for open-feeding of all animals. The squirrels would even become bold enough to come right to the back door and look at Tony and "ask" for more. Tony deeply loved his domestic pets also and had such a special bond with his dog Natalie and precious cat Kit. Tony's social life was plentiful and loved by all involved. Many wonderful memorable experiences including his life sharing music and the bands performing over many years (Common Man, Night Hawks and Sundown), years of summer camping with family and friends, and camping and motorcycle trips with 'the boys'. Tony also loved the bar-life and interacting with everyone with the equal parts of great humor and intellectual debate. Tony was also very skilled and captivating on both sides of the bar as highlighted in his times bartending at Ravenswood, Parker Inn and Proctors. Because of Tony's love of all animals, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of Tony's life will immediately follow with a special tribute to Tony for all that would like to spend time together with an opportunity to speak and share memories, anecdotes, and stories, in Tony's honor. To leave a special message for the family online please visit,







