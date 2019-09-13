|
|
Manolakis, Anthony G. ALBANY Anthony G. Manolakis, 75 of Krumkill Road and former Troy resident, died on September 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Troy on January 26, 1944, and was the son of the late Michael and Anna Manolakis. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and Hudson Valley Community College with his degree in electrical engineering, class of 1962. Anthony served in the United States Navy from 1963-1964. He had been a senior drafting technician for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation in Albany and retired in 2011. He was an active communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where he faithfully served with the Perpetual Adoration Society. He was also a member of the St. Augustine's Bingo Committee. Earlier, Tony was a member of the former St. Paul the Apostle Church Adoration Society. Tony was an active member of the Third Order of St. Francis from 1969 until present. He was the devoted brother of John (Linda) Manolakis of Ballston Spa, Sofia (Edson) Travis of Venice, Fla. and Pagona "Peggy" Brady of Punta Gorda, Fla. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh.Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019