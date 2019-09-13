Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine’s Church
28 - 115th Street
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Manolakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony G. Manolakis


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony G. Manolakis Obituary
Manolakis, Anthony G. ALBANY Anthony G. Manolakis, 75 of Krumkill Road and former Troy resident, died on September 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Troy on January 26, 1944, and was the son of the late Michael and Anna Manolakis. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and Hudson Valley Community College with his degree in electrical engineering, class of 1962. Anthony served in the United States Navy from 1963-1964. He had been a senior drafting technician for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation in Albany and retired in 2011. He was an active communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where he faithfully served with the Perpetual Adoration Society. He was also a member of the St. Augustine's Bingo Committee. Earlier, Tony was a member of the former St. Paul the Apostle Church Adoration Society. Tony was an active member of the Third Order of St. Francis from 1969 until present. He was the devoted brother of John (Linda) Manolakis of Ballston Spa, Sofia (Edson) Travis of Venice, Fla. and Pagona "Peggy" Brady of Punta Gorda, Fla. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh.Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now