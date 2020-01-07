Centofanti, Anthony J. Jr. COBLESKILL Anthony J. Centofanti Jr., 53, passed away on January 1, 2020, at his home. He was born in Troy on October 7, 1966, the son of Anthony J. Centofanti Sr. and Marianne Centofanti. Tony was an avid hunter, loved spending time in the outdoors. He enjoyed cooking large meals to share with family and friends and leaves many cherished memories of time spent with them. He recently purchased a home in Cobleskill and accomplished his lifelong dream of living on top a mountain with plenty of land to enjoy the outdoors. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his mother, Marianne; sons, Anthony J. Centofanti, D. James Centofanti and their mom, Margaret Centofanti; granddaughters, Angelena Centofanti and Georgia Centofanti; siblings, Joseph Centofanti, Paula Centofanti, Jennifer Centofanti, Giovanni Centofanti, and Michalina Centofanti; stepmother, Mich Centofanti and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Anthony J. Centofanti Sr. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020