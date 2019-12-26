Corina, Anthony J. Sr. ALBANY Mr. Anthony J. Corina Sr., 90 of Troy, passed into eternal rest at his residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Troy and was the son of the late Angelo and Madeline Corina. He was the loving husband of 66 years to Doris Dunphy Corina of Troy. Anthony served our country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He was a bricklayer for many years working out of Union Local Two, he was a member of the Colonie Elks and the oldest member of the CRAB Club in Troy. Anthony enjoyed his many years traveling to Florida and watching football, but mostly loved the times he spent with his family. In addition to his wife Doris he is survived by his children, Cindy (Daniel) Mahoney of Watervliet, Anthony J. Corina Jr. (Sharie) of Latham, Angelo (Heidi) Corina of Brunswick and the late Colleen Corina. He is also survived by six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Brother of Theresa (John) Zullo, Angelo (June) Corina, Maryann Corina and Joan (Joseph) Burns. The funeral service for Anthony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 until 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Anthony's memory be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205-5515.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019