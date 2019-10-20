Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony J. DePaula. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DePaula, Anthony J. SARATOGA Anthony J. DePaula, 75, passed away on October 16, 2019. He was born and raised in Schenectady to Lillian Daversa DePaula and Anthony J. DePaula, whom he was predeceased by. Tony, as he was affectionately known by, grew up in Schenectady attending local schools. He attended the University of Houston, where he played football, but moved back to New York, where he called home. After various jobs, in April 1980, he opened his first dealership, DePaula Chevrolet, in Schenectady. In 1985, he moved the dealership to the former Marsh Hallman Chevrolet, on Central Ave. in Albany. In December of 2014 he decided to expand and open a Used Car Center further up Central Ave. Six months later he added the Maserati and Alfa Romeo franchises. In May of 2017, he purchased the former Orange Ford and Mazda from the family of his longtime friend, Carl Touhey, so that it would remain a family owned dealership. And finally, in June of this year, he purchased property and moved the Maserati and Alfa Romeo franchises to their own location. And so formed the DePaula Auto Group. He was the recipient of numerous awards over the years, but his proudest was being named nine time Dealer of the Year by General Motors . He served on many boards, including, the Saratoga Auto Museum, the N.Y.S. Auto Dealers Association, the General Motors Dealer Council, and the GM Financial inaugural board, to name a few. Tony had another passion besides fast cars. He loved fast horses. In 1994, he invested in Saratoga Polo and became an avid polo player. In 2004, he sold his investment, and moved his polo days from player to spectator at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. Polo ponies were not his only love of horses. He has been a longtime box owner at the Saratoga Race Course where he was a fixture for the season. His love of thoroughbreds led him to own his own stables for both breeding and racing. Tony was a kind and generous man, always willing to donate to various charitable functions and organizations from local Little League teams to nationwide organizations like the American Cancer Society. He tried never to say no to any organization that asked for his help. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; his daughter Kara and her husband Paul. His beloved grandchildren, Evan, Carter, Mason, and Trevor. He will be truly missed by his true companion, his dog, Bella. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the at heart.org Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites General Motors Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.