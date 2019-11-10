Genevive, Anthony J. TROY Anthony J."Juker" Genevive, 88, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, with his sons by his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Philomena Trudeau. Tony attended Troy schools and was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He had been employed for a number of years at Behr-Manning/Norton Company and later worked at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance. Tony had a black belt in Judo and loved to play basketball, softball and especially golf. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed going to Florida in the winter, Schroon Lake in the summers, attending Boston Celtics basketball games with his sons, spending time with his grandchildren, but mostly enjoyed going out to dinner with his wife, Mary. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Genevive; two sons, Anthony D. Genevive and Gary Genevive and his wife, Alyson; two grandchildren, Karlie and Carson Genevive; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Tony was predeceased by his brothers, Frank (late Audrey) Genevieve and Robert Genevive. The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen Commons and Samaritan Hospital, especially the Hospice unit staff. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy. Interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019