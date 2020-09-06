Maio, Anthony J. Jr. ALBANY Anthony J. Maio, Jr., 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully at his home on September 1, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Tony was born in Albany on October 31, 1931, the son of the late Anthony, Sr. and Rose (Santella) Maio. A devoted grandpa, dad and husband, Tony was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Josephine (Padula) Maio on December 28, 2019. After graduating from Phillip Schuyler high school, Tony served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea during the war. Tony worked for 30 years for the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority as an auditor, retiring in 1986 at the age of 55. He then worked seasonally at the N.Y.S. Tax Department for several years. Tony remained close with his Thruway friends after retirement. Tony enjoyed golf, thoroughbred racing, spending time with family, friends and talking with neighbors. He loved to sing, especially the music of his generation. His love and enjoyment of his family, extended family and friends were evident at all the gatherings and parties through the years. Tony is survived by his sons, James (Deborah), Anthony (Lisa) and John (Betsy); his seven grandchildren, James Jr., Kayla, Julie, Anthony IV, Nicholas, Anna and Joseph; his brother Frank (Eleanor); sisters-in-law, Barbara Maio and Margaret (Miggie) McCarg and by many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife Josie, Tony was predeceased by his brother Nicholas. Tony's family wishes to thank our team of wonderful home health aides who took such great care of Dad the past six months. Relatives and friends are invited to call 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie where prayers will be offered at 12 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. The family suggests contributions to Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com