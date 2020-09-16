1/1
Anthony J. Mango Sr.
Mango, Anthony J. Sr. POESTENKILL Anthony J. Mango Sr., "Tony," 84 of Poestenkill, died at his residence Sunday night, September 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Alfonso Mango Sr. and Mary Mango. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Clarita Mango. Mr. Mango graduated from Troy High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and worked at G.E. Silicon in Stillwater for over 20 years. Prior to that, he worked for Norton Company, and Shereen Landscaping. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and going to the Saratoga Race Course in August. He was a member of C.R.A.B. Garrison #1954 VFW. He was a communicant of St. Henry's Church of Averill Park. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Anthony J. Mango (Donna Groff) of West Sand Lake, Lawrence J. Mango (Lynne) of Hoosick Falls, Judith M. Banks of Poestenkill, and the late Mary Deb Mango; his two brothers, Angelo Mango Sr. of Pennsylvania, and Alfonso Mango Jr. of Georgia; a sister, the late Mary V. Williams; his grandchildren, Felicia A. Banks, Matthew J. Banks, Anthony J. Mango III, Danielle Mango, Jeanne Mango, Clarissa Mango, Lawrence J. Mango Jr. (Beaux); great-grandchild Anthony J. Mango IV; and several nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Henry's Church, Averill Park and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required to enter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Anthony J. Mango to Poestenkill Ambulance, 182 Main St., Poestenkill, NY, 12140 or Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Henry's Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
